S-RM Appoints Kendall Reid As Director In Its Growing ESG Division - Previously Head Of ESG And Sustainability Strategy At The Award-Winning ESG Specialist Simply Sustainable, Kendall Reid Brings With Her Over 15 Years Of Leadership In The CSR And ESG Space

Leading global intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM has today announced the appointment of ESG and CSR expert Kendall Reid as a Director in the company’s growing ESG division.

In her new role, Reid will join S-RM’s ESG advisory team, providing both strategic and managerial support with an aim to expand the company's ESG offerings into new verticals and assist existing clients with risk management.

Reid brings with her 15 years of experience in both leadership roles as well as CSR and ESG markets. Before her previous role at Simply Sustainable, Kendall led on Global Sustainability for IFS, and has undertaken ESG work for companies including UBS, Merril Lynch, the Royal Mail Group and a variety of wider financial and technology services companies.

Reid has qualifications from both the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge and the London School of Economics, with specialisms in international relations, law, and corporate sustainability.

Kendall Reid, Director, ESG at S-RM, comments:

“It is with much excitement that I join S-RM as Director, ESG. This new role allows me to utilise my experience and networks to continue to grow the expanding ESG business, while also accessing the impressive internal capabilities and resources within S-RM. I am looking forward to continuing to provide our valued clients with our best-in-class ESG solutions and growing our global client base with an expanded ESG service-offering.”

Natalie Stafford, Head of ESG Advisory at S-RM, added:

"Growing shareholder, consumer and regulatory pressures mean that companies need high-quality support in not only developing their ESG priorities and programmes, but also in implementing these practices effectively. Kendall brings a wealth of global experience building ESG programmes in a broad range of industries and I am delighted that she has joined our growing ESG practice. Our clients will soon enjoy the benefits of her expertise as they seek to make their businesses and investments more sustainable."