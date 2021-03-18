Russell Investments Selects ACA Group’s ComplianceAlpha® To Modernize Their Risk And Compliance Program From A Single Platform

ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, today announced that Russell Investments has selected ACA’s ComplianceAlpha® to help modernize and streamline their compliance program.
Patrick Conroy, Managing Director, Regulatory Technology at ACA, said: “Many investment management firms have multiple systems and data sources that don’t communicate with each other. In today’s world of progressive regulatory change and the ensuing demand for better transparency, compliance officers need to be able to see key trends and risks across the enterprise.”
Russell Investments was in search of a technology solution that could bring together their compliance data, activities, and reporting in one scalable, flexible platform. ComplianceAlpha met this need by enabling the firm to move from disparate systems to a centralized hub that provides harmonization, transparency, and standardization across their global compliance program while reducing costs across the firm. Russell Investments uses ComplianceAlpha’s solutions for employee compliance, market abuse surveillance, compliance program management, and marketing reviews.
Andra Purkalitis, Global Chief Compliance Office at Russell Investments, said: “ACA has helped us improve our compliance program through the use of sophisticated technology and increased economies of scale, efficiencies, and standardization. ComplianceAlpha has enabled us to build a progressive compliance function that positions compliance as a competitive advantage. We believe this will help us win and retain business as new and existing clients increasingly focus on compliance oversight.”
Conroy continued: “ComplianceAlpha provides a single source of truth that enables compliance officers to have a unified view of risk and opportunity across the firm. ComplianceAlpha has helped Russell Investments modernize and simplify their compliance program in a way that allows them to meet regulatory expectations while adhering to industry best practices.”