Roeland Dietvorst Appointed Lead Behavioural Scientist At NN Investment Partners (NN IP)

NN IP is pleased to announce the appointment of Roeland Dietvorst, as of 1 August 2020. He will be part of the innovation team based in The Hague and report to Arnoud Diemers, Head of Responsible Investing & Innovation. Roeland will apply his understanding of behavioural science and neuroscience and apply techniques to better understand how the processing of information leads to decision making, in order to advance the investment decision making process.
Roeland specializes in understanding cognitive bias, and the dynamics between automatic versus deliberate mental processes. He was founder of Alpha.One, a consumer neuroscience strategy firm. Here he managed a team of PhD candidates in neuroscience and artificial intelligence to develop brain imaging techniques that help in understanding the impact of marketing materials, such as commercials and packaging designs.
Roeland Dietvorst, Lead Behavioural Scientist at NN IP on his new role: “I am very excited to become part of a highly skilled team, and to apply my knowledge about the brain in the domain of investment strategy.”
Roeland is a faculty member at Singularity University Benelux, and lectures on neuroscience at several business schools such as INSEAD and Universiteit van Amsterdam. He is regularly invited as keynote speaker at conferences and business events.
In 2005, Roeland received a MSc degree in Biological & Cognitive Psychology, and in 2010 he obtained a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam.