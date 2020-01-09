Rodrigo Velasco, Deputy CEO BIVA – Mexico’s Second Stock Exchange - Announces His Departure - The Departure Of Rodrigo Velasco Is Due To A Personal Decision To Take A New Professional Challenge

The Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) announced the departure of Rodrigo Velasco, deputy general manager of BIVA, who for more than 4 years was part of the team that was fundamental to BIVA's start of operations and growth.
Rodrigo Velasco's departure is due to a personal decision to take a new professional challenge. In this regard, María Ariza, general director of BIVA mentioned: “The human quality, leadership, professionalism and commitment that Rodrigo showed day by day during the performance of his position, are a true reflection of the culture of trust, ethics and service of the one we pride ourselves in BIVA. ”
The BIVA team wishes Rodrigo Velasco the greatest success in his new responsibilities.