Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Piper Sandler Global Exchange And Trading Conference On June 5, 2024

Date 29/05/2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Trading Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

