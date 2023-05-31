BV_Trial Banner.gif
Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference On June 7, 2023

Date 31/05/2023

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 7, 2023.

 

Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

