Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference On May 21, 2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 12:05 PM PT / 3:05 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.