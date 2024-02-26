Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The JMP Securities Technology Conference On March 4, 2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.