Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference On September 7, 2023

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 7, 2023.

Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM ET / 2:25 PM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.