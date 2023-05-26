Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference On June 2, 2023

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2, 2023.

Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.