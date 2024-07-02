Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results On August 7, 2024

Date 02/07/2024

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2024 earnings call. Shareholders can visit app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2024-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

