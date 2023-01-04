Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Results On February 8, 2023

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q4/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting February 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until February 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.