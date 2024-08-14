Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2024 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for July 2024:

Funded Customers at the end of July were 24.2 million (up approximately 70 thousand from June 2024, up over one million year-over-year).

Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of July were $144.5 billion (up 3% from June 2024, up 53% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $4.2 billion in July, translating to a 36% annualized growth rate relative to June 2024 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $35.8 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 38% relative to July 2023 AUC.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $104.4 billion (up 21% from June 2024, up 51% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 160.5 million (up 22% from June 2024, up 51% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $5.3 billion (up 23% from June 2024, up 56% year-over-year).

Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of July were $21.8 billion (up 4% from the end of June 2024, up 72% year-over-year).

Total Securities Lending Revenue in July was $21 million (flat to June 2024, up 24% year-over-year).

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 24.2 24.2 - 23.2 4% Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B) Total AUC $144.5 $139.7 3% $94.5 53% Net Deposits $4.2 $4.7 NM $1.4 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 22 19 16% 20 10% Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $104.4 $86.1 21% $69.2 51% Options Contracts (M) 160.5 131.1 22% 106.1 51% Crypto ($B) $5.3 $4.3 23% $3.4 56% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 2.1 2.2 (5%) 1.7 24% Options 0.9 0.9 - 0.7 29% Crypto 0.3 0.3 - 0.2 50% Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $5.4 $5.0 8% $3.4 59% Total Cash Sweep $21.8 $20.9 4% $12.7 72% Gold Cash Sweep $21.2 $20.3 4% $11.9 78% Non-Gold Cash Sweep $0.6 $0.6 - $0.8 (25%) Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $21 $21 - $17 24%



For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.