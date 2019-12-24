Robert Woods Appointed To The ASX Board

The Board of ASX Limited announces the appointment of Mr Robert Woods as a non‐executive director with effect from 1 January 2020.
Mr Woods will stand for election at ASX’s Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2020.
ASX Chairman, Rick Holliday‐Smith said: “The Board and I are delighted that Rob has agreed to join us. He brings to the Board over 30 years’ experience in financial markets and a strong understanding of ASX and its businesses. Rob has served for the past four years as a director on our subsidiary clearing and settlement boards, including as Chairman of ASX Clear Pty Limited and ASX Settlement Pty Limited, the licensees for our cash equities clearing and settlement facilities. This gives him deep insight into the risk management functions of ASX and our core regulatory obligations. Rob also brings strong commercial and strategic judgement and an understanding of ASX’s financial sector customers developed over his successful career.”
Mr Woods was formerly the Chief Executive, Strategy at Challenger Limited, and has previously served as Chief Executive of Challenger’s Funds Management and Asset Management businesses. Mr Woods started his career at Bankers Trust Australia and became Executive Vice‐President and Head of Equity Derivatives.
Mr Woods will be replaced as Chairman of ASX Clear Pty Limited and ASX Settlement Pty Limited by Mr Stephen Knight. Mr Knight has been a director of ASX’s subsidiary clearing and settlement boards since 19 June 2019, and was previously Chief Executive Officer of NSW Treasury Corporation.
ASX is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Carolyn Colley as a non‐executive director of ASX’s subsidiary clearing and settlement boards. Ms Colley brings over 30 years’ experience in financial services, technology and innovation. She is a non‐executive director of OnePath Custodians, Oasis Fund Management, and Smartgroup Corporation Limited, and Chief Operating Officer and co‐founder of Faethm, a global analytics software‐as‐a‐service platform. Ms Colley has previously held senior executive roles at Macquarie Bank, St George Bank and BT Financial Group.