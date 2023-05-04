Rob Wing Joins 4OTC As Head Of Digital Assets

4OTC, the FinTech provider of connectivity services for Digital Assets and FX, today announced that Rob Wing has joined as Head of Digital Assets.

Rob has worked in Global Markets sales and technology roles for 20 years, spanning Digital Assets and FX. He joins from Celer Technologies where he led Global Sales. In this role he built extensive client relationships, was responsible for multi-asset technology sales to market makers and buy-side clients, and managed strategic partnerships.

Previously he was Managing Director and Head of Sales at TradAir, where he was responsible for Global business development, targeting FX and Crypto trading firms. Prior to this he was the Technical Sales Director at Currenex.

“Market fragmentation and a lack of institutional grade infrastructure have been barriers to institutions trading Digital Assets, but this is changing with 4OTC providing best in class infrastructure, which allows clients to quickly connect to multiple venues and Liquidity Providers using a robust, high-performance product. The firm is already connected to 36 venues, including all the major crypto exchanges and direct connectivity to large crypto Liquidity Providers, meaning that trading firms can quickly and easily connect to the majority of the crypto market using 4OTC,” said Rob Wing, Head of Digital Assets.

“At 4OTC we are well known for our 1API product and exchange connectivity. Rob joining the team as Head of Digital Assets is a strong statement of intent and reflects our commitment to the Digital Assets space. We are very happy to welcome Rob to our team and expect him to play a significant role in the future development of 4OTC. He brings many years of business development expertise, a wealth of senior industry relationships, and a proven track record of scaling high growth businesses. Working with Rob and our key clients we will continue to extend and enhance our purpose-built API to improve connectivity in the fragmented crypto market,” said Alexis Atkinson, Co-Founder.

4OTC provides technology to address the challenges faced by trading desks in the FX and Digital Asset markets. 4OTC’s 1API delivers low latency, highly scalable and secure connectivity for banks, market makers and buy-side trading firms. The service connects to multiple Liquidity Providers and venues in Digital Assets and FX markets.