Risk Parameters On The Moscow Exchange During May Holidays
Risk Parameters On The Moscow Exchange During May Holidays
Date
26/04/2022
CCP NCC change
risk parameters
:
on the FX and precious metals market
from April 28, 2022 through May 11, 2022;
on the Derivatives market
from 7:00 pm April 27, 2022 till 7:00 pm May 11, 2022
.
