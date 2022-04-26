 Skip to main Content
Risk Parameters On The Moscow Exchange During May Holidays

Date 26/04/2022

CCP NCC change risk parameters:

 

  • on the FX and precious metals market from April 28, 2022 through May 11, 2022;
  • on the Derivatives market from 7:00 pm April 27, 2022 till 7:00 pm May 11, 2022.