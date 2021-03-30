Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JXVM8

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 30.03.2021, 11-28 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 111.06) and initial margins (up to 13.75 %) for the security RU000A0JXVM8 were changed. New values are available here
