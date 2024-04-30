Rimes Appoints Mark Sedgwick To Head Up Manila Office - In Support Of Rimes’ Ongoing Global Growth

Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment management solutions to the global investment community, is pleased to announce the relocation of Mark Sedgwick, global head of the firm’s Data Management Office, to Manila, Philippines. In addition to his existing position, Mark will head up the growing Manila office. Rimes currently employs almost 150 people in Manilla and is looking to expand this number in line with increased business demand across Rimes product range. The region is strategically important as it provides access to a pool of highly skilled talent in a time zone well positioned to support the firm's global operational support model.

Olrick-Anselme Olenga Disashi, Global Head of Client Managed Services, comments, "I am delighted that Mark will have the opportunity to bring his strong track record and leadership skills to our Manila-based organization. He is a dependable yet dynamic manager of our EDM practice, and this promotion acknowledges his excellent client management and leadership skills, underpinned by a deep knowledge of our products and services. We are currently on a steep upward trajectory in the region, seeing unprecedented demand for our front-to-back data offerings. Therefore, it's paramount that we have the right people in the right places to accelerate our growth plans. I am confident Mark will thrive in his new role."

Mark Sedgwick concludes, "After some thirty years in the industry, this is a career milestone for me. After establishing other regional offices and our Data Management Office, I can now move to a warmer climate and do the same, but on a much larger scale. My role as Head of the Data Management Office is not slowing down. Rimes continues to consolidate its position as the leading EDM-as-aservice provider partner to the global buy-side community, and there is always more to achieve. The Philippines is an exciting and dynamic country, and I can't wait to get there!"