Rigsave S.p.A New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Scale Segment

The Rigsave S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005526295) is listed in the Scale segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares had an initial listing price of €18.00.



The IPO was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, who is the specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt and designated sponsor as well.



According to its own information, the company based in Brescia (Italy) is primarily involved in the acquisition and sale, as well as administration and management of equity and non-equity interests in companies, bodies, consortia and enterprises.