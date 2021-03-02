Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 19 March 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Preferred shares of PJSC "Seligdar" as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" and PJSC "TMK" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "TMK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.
The constituent lists of the sectoral indices and the MOEX Innovation Index will stay the same.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index preferred shares of PJSC Sberbank of Russia and ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus and PJSC Aeroflot will be replaced by ordinary shares of Rosneft Oil Company, Sistema PJSFC and PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.
Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|Unipro, Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|Seligdar, Preferred shares
Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares
|FEEC, Ordinary shares
TMK, Ordinary shares
|SMID Index
|TMK, Ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|Sistema, Ordinary shares
MMK, Ordinary shares
Rosneft, Ordinary shares
|Aeroflot, Ordinary shares
Polyus, Ordinary shares
Sberbank, Preferred shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number of shares
|New number of shares
|Current free-float
|New free-float
|APTK
|PJSC "Pharmacy Chain 36.6", Ordinary shares
|6 708 243 398
|7 630 433 826
|6%
|CHMF
|PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares
|837 718 660
|837 718 660
|20%
|22%
|DSKY
|PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares
|739 000 000
|739 000 000
|99%
|74%
|HYDR
|PJSC "RusHydro", Ordinary shares
|426 288 813 551
|439 288 905 849
|19%
|MGNT
|PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares
|101 911 355
|101 911 355
|71%
|68%
|MTLR
|Mechel PAO, Ordinary shares
|416 270 745
|416 270 745
|50%
|43%
|NLMK
|NLMK, Ordinary shares
|5 993 227 240
|5 993 227 240
|19%
|21%
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon)
|179 230 154
|179 230 154
|18%
|21%
|PLZL
|PJSC Polyus, Ordinary shares
|134 261 084
|136 069 400
|21%
|POGR
|Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|3 955 788 773
|3 957 270 254
|65%
|RUAL
|United Company RUSAL Plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
|15 193 014 862
|15 193 014 862
|16%
|17%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|150 000 000
|18%
|SVET
|PJSC Svetofor Group, Ordinary shares
|22 333 500
|3%
|TCSG
|TCS Group Holding PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - JPMorgan Chase Bank)
|119 291 268
|199 305 492
|89%
|58%
|TRMK
|TMK, Ordinary shares
|1 033 135 366
|1 033 135 366
|5%
|4%
From 19 March 2021, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|TGKN
|PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|KAZT
|PJSC "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
|RKKE
|"S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation Energia", Ordinary shares
|UNKL
|Southern Urals Nickel Plant PJSC, Ordinary shares
|VJGZP
|PJSC Varyoganneftegaz, Ordinary shares
|CNTLP
|"Central Telegraph" PJSC, Preferred shares
|KOGK
|Korshynov Mining Plant PJSC, Ordinary shares
|BRZL
|PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
|ISKJ
|PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", Ordinary shares
|FLOT
|PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|IRGZ
|JSC Irkutskenergo, Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|QIWI
|QIWI PLC, DR
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link