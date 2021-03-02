 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 02/03/2021

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 19 March 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.


Ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

Preferred shares of PJSC "Seligdar" as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" and PJSC "TMK" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.

The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "TMK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.

The constituent lists of the sectoral indices and the MOEX Innovation Index will stay the same.

In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index preferred shares of PJSC Sberbank of Russia and ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus and PJSC Aeroflot will be replaced by ordinary shares of Rosneft Oil Company, Sistema PJSFC and PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares.

The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.

Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

IndexIncludedExcluded
MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index   Unipro, Ordinary shares
Broad Market Index Seligdar, Preferred shares
Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares		 FEEC, Ordinary shares
TMK, Ordinary shares
SMID Index   TMK, Ordinary shares
MOEX 10 Index Sistema, Ordinary shares
MMK, Ordinary shares
Rosneft, Ordinary shares		 Aeroflot, Ordinary shares
Polyus, Ordinary shares
Sberbank, Preferred shares

Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

TickerIssuerCurrent number of sharesNew number of sharesCurrent free-floatNew free-float
APTK PJSC "Pharmacy Chain 36.6", Ordinary shares 6 708 243 398 7 630 433 826 6%  
CHMF PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares 837 718 660 837 718 660 20% 22%
DSKY PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares 739 000 000 739 000 000 99% 74%
HYDR PJSC "RusHydro", Ordinary shares 426 288 813 551 439 288 905 849 19%  
MGNT PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares 101 911 355 101 911 355 71% 68%
MTLR Mechel PAO, Ordinary shares 416 270 745 416 270 745 50% 43%
NLMK NLMK, Ordinary shares 5 993 227 240 5 993 227 240 19% 21%
OZON Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon) 179 230 154 179 230 154 18% 21%
PLZL PJSC Polyus, Ordinary shares 134 261 084 136 069 400 21%  
POGR Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer 3 955 788 773 3 957 270 254 65%  
RUAL United Company RUSAL Plc, Shares of a foreign issuer 15 193 014 862 15 193 014 862 16% 17%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares   150 000 000   18%
SVET PJSC Svetofor Group, Ordinary shares   22 333 500   3%
TCSG TCS Group Holding PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - JPMorgan Chase Bank) 119 291 268 199 305 492 89% 58%
TRMK TMK, Ordinary shares 1 033 135 366 1 033 135 366 5% 4%

From 19 March 2021, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
TGKN PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares Broad Market Index
KAZT PJSC "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
RKKE "S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation Energia", Ordinary shares
UNKL Southern Urals Nickel Plant PJSC, Ordinary shares
VJGZP PJSC Varyoganneftegaz, Ordinary shares
CNTLP "Central Telegraph" PJSC, Preferred shares
KOGK Korshynov Mining Plant PJSC, Ordinary shares
BRZL PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
ISKJ PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", Ordinary shares
FLOT PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index

Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
IRGZ JSC Irkutskenergo, Ordinary shares Broad Market Index
QIWI QIWI PLC, DR MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index

