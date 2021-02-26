 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 26/02/2021

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 19 March 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.


Ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Preferred shares of PJSC "Seligdar" as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" and PJSC "TMK" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "TMK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.

The constituent lists of the sectoral indices will stay the same.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
CHMF PJSC "Severstal", Ordinary shares 22%
DSKY PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares 74%
MGNT PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares 68%
MTLR PJSC "Mechel", Ordinary shares 43%
NLMK PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel", Ordinary shares 21%
OZON Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer 21%
RUAL IPJSC "United Company Rusal", Ordinary shares 17%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 18%
SVET PJSC "Svetofor Group", Ordinary shares 3%
TCSG* TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer 58%
TRMK PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares 4%


* free-float coefficient of TCS Group Holding PLC was determined taking into consideration the total number of shares after conversion of shares class B to the class A.