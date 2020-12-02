Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 December 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC and Ozon Holdings PLC will be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" and PJSC Samolet Group will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom", PJSC "Buryatzoloto", PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant" and PJSC "ROSSETI South" along with preferred shares of PJSC "Central Telegraph" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and exclusion of PJSC "ALROSA" (ordinary shares).
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti Volga" will be deleted from the SMID Index.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will classify Globaltrans Investment PLC, MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC and PJSC "Sovcomflot" by economy sector resulting in addition of securities of the issuers to the corresponding sectorial indices: depository receipts of MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC will complement the Consumer Index; depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be included into the Transportation Index.
PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT" (ordinary shares) will be deleted from the Transportation Index, while the changes in constituent list of the Metals and Mining Index will be presented by addition of ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and exclusion of PJSC "TMK" (ordinary shares) and PJSC "Mechel" (preferred shares).
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of Rosneft Oil Company and PJSC VTB Bank will be replaced by preferred shares of PJSC Sberbank of Russia and shares of a foreign issuer Polymetal International PLC.
Depository receipts of HeadHunter Group PLC will complement the constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index, while ordinary shares and preferred shares of OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents will be removed.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices were updated corresponding the new version of the methodology which took effect from the 12 November 2020.
Parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices will be reconsidered along with the constituent lists of Indices and will be implemented from 15 January 2021.
Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
Ozon Holdings PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
|Broad Market Index
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
Ozon Holdings PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
PJSC Samolet Group, Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Tattelecom", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant" Ordinary shares
PJSC "ROSSETI South", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
|Blue Chip Index
|Mail.ru Group Limited, DR on shares of foreign issuer
|PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares
|SMID Index
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Rosseti Volga", Ordinary shares
|Consumer goods and Services Index
|MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
|Metals and Mining Index
|PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Mechel", Preferred shares
|Transportation Index
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", Ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|PJSC Sberbank of Russia, Preferred shares
Polymetal International PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|Rosneft Oil Company, Ordinary shares
PJSC VTB Bank, Ordinary shares
|MOEX Innovation Index
|HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
|OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents, Ordinary shares
OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents, Preferred shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number of shares
|New number of shares
|Current free-float
|New free-float
|AFLT
|PJSC "Aeroflot - Russian Airlines", Ordinary shares
|1 110 616 299
|2 444 535 448
|41%
|AKRN
|PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares
|40 534 000
|7%
|6%
|DSKY
|PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares
|739 000 000
|74%
|99%
|ENRU
|PJSC "Enel Russia", Ordinary shares
|35 371 898 370
|25%
|31%
|ETLN
|ETALON GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|267 486 815
|62%
|67%
|FLOT
|PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|2 374 993 901
|16%
|GLTR
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|178 740 916
|57%
|HHRU
|HeadHunter Group PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|50 317 860
|48%
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
|249 337
|35%
|31%
|MDMG
|MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|75 125 010
|32%
|MRKY
|PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares
|82 039 595 425
|151 641 426 354
|16%
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|179 230 154
|18%
|POGR
|Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|3 906 899 888
|3 955 788 773
|65%
|POLY
|Polymetal International PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|471 804 467
|471 818 000
|45%
|71%
|RASP
|PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares
|703 271 727
|682 858 899
|9%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|150 000 000
|10%
|23%
|SFIN
|PJSC "Safmar Financial investments", Ordinary shares
|111 637 791
|13%
|11%
|SMLT
|PJSC Samolet Group, Ordinary shares
|60 000 400
|5%
|TRMK
|PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
|1 033 135 366
|13%
|5%
|YNDX
|PLLC Company Yandex N.V. shares of a foreign issuer
|317 430 479
|320 430 479
|97%
From 18 December 2020, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|MRKY
|PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|TTLK
|PJSC "Tattelecom", Ordinary shares
|CNTLP
|PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
|TGKN
|PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
|ZILL
|PJSC "The Likhachov Plant", Ordinary shares
|UNKL
|PJSC "Southern Urals Nickel Plant", Ordinary shares
|BRZL
|PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
|HIMCP
|PJSC "Khimprom", Preferred shares
|ISKJ
|PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", Ordinary shares
|FLOT
|PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|DVEC
|PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|UPRO
|PJSC "Unipro", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link. For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.