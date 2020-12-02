 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 02/12/2020

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 December 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC and Ozon Holdings PLC will be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" and PJSC Samolet Group will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom", PJSC "Buryatzoloto", PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant" and PJSC "ROSSETI South" along with preferred shares of PJSC "Central Telegraph" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.

The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and exclusion of PJSC "ALROSA" (ordinary shares).

Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti Volga" will be deleted from the SMID Index.

Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will classify Globaltrans Investment PLC, MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC and PJSC "Sovcomflot" by economy sector resulting in addition of securities of the issuers to the corresponding sectorial indices: depository receipts of MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC will complement the Consumer Index; depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be included into the Transportation Index.

PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT" (ordinary shares) will be deleted from the Transportation Index, while the changes in constituent list of the Metals and Mining Index will be presented by addition of ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and exclusion of PJSC "TMK" (ordinary shares) and PJSC "Mechel" (preferred shares).

In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of Rosneft Oil Company and PJSC VTB Bank will be replaced by preferred shares of PJSC Sberbank of Russia and shares of a foreign issuer Polymetal International PLC.

Depository receipts of HeadHunter Group PLC will complement the constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index, while ordinary shares and preferred shares of OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents will be removed.

The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices were updated corresponding the new version of the methodology which took effect from the 12 November 2020.

Parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices will be reconsidered along with the constituent lists of Indices and will be implemented from 15 January 2021.

Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

IndexIncludedExcluded
MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
Ozon Holdings PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer		  
Broad Market Index Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
Ozon Holdings PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
PJSC Samolet Group, Ordinary shares		 PJSC "Tattelecom", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant" Ordinary shares
PJSC "ROSSETI South", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
Blue Chip Index Mail.ru Group Limited, DR on shares of foreign issuer PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares
SMID Index Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares		 PJSC "Rosseti Volga", Ordinary shares
Consumer goods and Services Index MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer  
Metals and Mining Index PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Mechel", Preferred shares
Transportation Index Globaltrans Investment PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares		 PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", Ordinary shares
MOEX 10 Index PJSC Sberbank of Russia, Preferred shares
Polymetal International PLC, shares of a foreign issuer		 Rosneft Oil Company, Ordinary shares
PJSC VTB Bank, Ordinary shares
MOEX Innovation Index HeadHunter Group PLC, DR on shares of foreign issuer OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents, Ordinary shares
OJSC Donskoy Factory of Radiocomponents, Preferred shares


Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

TickerIssuerCurrent number of sharesNew number of sharesCurrent free-floatNew free-float
AFLT PJSC "Aeroflot - Russian Airlines", Ordinary shares 1 110 616 299 2 444 535 448 41%  
AKRN PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares 40 534 000   7% 6%
DSKY PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares 739 000 000   74% 99%
ENRU PJSC "Enel Russia", Ordinary shares 35 371 898 370   25% 31%
ETLN ETALON GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer 267 486 815   62% 67%
FLOT PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares   2 374 993 901   16%
GLTR Globaltrans Investment PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer   178 740 916   57%
HHRU HeadHunter Group PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer   50 317 860   48%
KRKNP PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares 249 337   35% 31%
MDMG MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer   75 125 010   32%
MRKY PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares 82 039 595 425 151 641 426 354 16%  
OZON Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer   179 230 154   18%
POGR Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer 3 906 899 888 3 955 788 773 65%  
POLY Polymetal International PLC, shares of a foreign issuer 471 804 467 471 818 000 45% 71%
RASP PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares 703 271 727 682 858 899 9%  
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 150 000 000   10% 23%
SFIN PJSC "Safmar Financial investments", Ordinary shares 111 637 791   13% 11%
SMLT PJSC Samolet Group, Ordinary shares   60 000 400   5%
TRMK PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares 1 033 135 366   13% 5%
YNDX PLLC Company Yandex N.V. shares of a foreign issuer 317 430 479 320 430 479 97%  


From 18 December 2020, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
MRKY PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares Broad Market Index
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
TTLK PJSC "Tattelecom", Ordinary shares
CNTLP PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
TGKN PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
ZILL PJSC "The Likhachov Plant", Ordinary shares
UNKL PJSC "Southern Urals Nickel Plant", Ordinary shares
BRZL PJSC "Buryatzoloto", Ordinary shares
HIMCP PJSC "Khimprom", Preferred shares
ISKJ PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", Ordinary shares
FLOT PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index


Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
DVEC PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company", Ordinary shares Broad Market Index
UPRO PJSC "Unipro", Ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index


For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link. For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.