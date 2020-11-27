Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 December 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC and Ozon Holdings PLC will be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC, HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" and PJSC Samolet Group will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "Tattelecom", PJSC "Buryatzoloto", PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT", PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant" and PJSC "ROSSETI South" along with preferred shares of PJSC "Central Telegraph" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and exclusion of PJSC "ALROSA" (ordinary shares).
Depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC as well as ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti Volga" will be deleted from the SMID Index.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will classify Globaltrans Investment PLC, MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC and PJSC "Sovcomflot" by economy sector resulting in addition of securities of the issuers to the corresponding sectorial indices: depository receipts of MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC will complement the Consumer Index; depository receipts of Globaltrans Investment PLC and ordinary shares of PJSC "Sovcomflot" will be included into the Transportation Index.
PJSC "GLOBALTRUCK MANAGEMENT (ordinary shares) will be deleted from the Transportation Index, while the changes in constituent list of the Metals and Mining Index will be presented by addition of ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and exclusion of PJSC "TMK" (ordinary shares) and PJSC "Mechel" (preferred shares).
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|AKRN
|PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares
|6%
|DSKY
|PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares
|99%
|ENRU
|PJSC "Enel Russia", Ordinary shares
|31%
|ETLN
|ETALON GROUP PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|67%
|FLOT
|PJSC "Sovcomflot", Ordinary shares
|16%
|GLTR
|Globaltrans Investment PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|57%
|HHRU
|HeadHunter Group PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|48%
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
|31%
|MDMG
|MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|32%
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|18%
|POLY
|Polymetal International PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|71%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|23%
|SFIN
|PJSC "Safmar Financial investments", Ordinary shares
|11%
|SMLT
|PJSC Samolet Group, Ordinary shares
|5%
|TRMK
|PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
|5%