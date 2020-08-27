Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 September 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and QIWI PLC as well as ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC and PJSC "Rosseti" will be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "RBC" will be excluded.
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will make changes to the industrial classification of Yandex N.V. and state Mail.ru Group Limited and Yandex N.V. as belonging to IT sector resulting in deleting shares of foreign issuer Yandex N.V. from the constituent list of the Consumer Index.
PJSC "Rosseti South" (ords) will be deleted from the Electric Utilities Index, while ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC will be added to the SMID Index and the Metal & Mining Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|AQUA
|PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", Ordinary shares
|14%
|BELU
|Beluga Group, Ordinary shares
|21%
|DSKY
|PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares
|74%
|Mail.ru Group Limited, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|53%
|MRKY
|PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares
|16%
|POGR
|Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer
|65%
|RASP
|PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares
|9%
|SELG
|PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares
|25%
|SFIN
|PJSC "Safmar Financial investments", Ordinary shares
|13%
|TGKN
|PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
|13%
|TRMK
|PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
|13%
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
|35%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|9%