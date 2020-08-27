 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 27/08/2020

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 September 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

Depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and QIWI PLC as well as ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC and PJSC "Rosseti" will be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited and ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "RBC" will be excluded.
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange will make changes to the industrial classification of Yandex N.V. and state Mail.ru Group Limited and Yandex N.V. as belonging to IT sector resulting in deleting shares of foreign issuer Yandex N.V. from the constituent list of the Consumer Index.
PJSC "Rosseti South" (ords) will be deleted from the Electric Utilities Index, while ordinary shares of Petropavlovsk PLC will be added to the SMID Index and the Metal & Mining Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
AQUA PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", Ordinary shares 14%
BELU Beluga Group, Ordinary shares 21%
DSKY PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares 74%
MAIL Mail.ru Group Limited, depository receipts of foreign issuer 53%
MRKY PJSC "Rosseti South", Ordinary shares 16%
POGR Petropavlovsk PLC, shares of a foreign issuer 65%
RASP PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares 9%
SELG PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares 25%
SFIN PJSC "Safmar Financial investments", Ordinary shares 13%
TGKN PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares 13%
TRMK PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares 13%
KRKNP PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares 35%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 9%

 