Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 02/06/2020

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 19 June 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

The constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will remain unchanged. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" and depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index and MOEX 15 Index are presented by addition of Polymetal plc (ords) and exclusion of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ords).

The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of deleting ordinary shares of PJSC "Rusolovo" and PJSC "KTC" and adding ordinary shares of PJSC "Organichesky sintez" and PJSC "Beluga Group".

Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and PJSC "VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation" as well as depository receipts of Etalon Group plc will be added to the SMID Index.

PJSC "Beluga Group" (ords) will be added to the Consumer Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) will be included to the Oil and Gas Index and PJSC "Organichesky sintez" (ords) will complement the constituent list of the Chemicals Index.

Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange has classified PJSC "TMK" as belonging to Metals and mining sector and added the ordinary shares of the issuer the constituent list of the corresponding sectoral index.

In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit, PJSC Alrosa and PJSC Rusgidro were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Tatneft, PJSC Moscow Exchange and PJSC Aeroflot.

The constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index will remain unchanged.

The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.


Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

IndexIncludedExcluded
Broad Market Index PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", Ordinary shares PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares PJSC "KTC", Ordinary shares
Blue Chip Index Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer PJSC "NLMK", Ordinary shares
SMID Index ETALON GROUP PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - The Bank of New York Mellon) PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares PJSC "VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation", Ordinary shares  
Oil and Gas Index PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares  
Metals and Mining Index PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares  
Consumer goods and Services Index PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares  
Chemicals Index PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", Ordinary shares  


Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

TickerIssuerCurrent number
of shares		New number
of shares		Current
free-float		New
free-float
AKRN PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares 40 534 000   10% 7%
BELU PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares   19 400 000 18%  
KBTK PJSC "KTC", Ordinary shares 99 258 355   6% 0%
KZOS PJSC "Organichesky sintez", Ordinary shares   1 785 114 000 20% 23%
MTLR PJSC "Mechel", Ordinary shares 416 270 745   47% 50%
NKHP PJSC "Novorossiysk Grain Plant", Ordinary shares 67 597 000   16% 14%
PLZL PJSC "Polus", Ordinary shares 133 561 119 134 261 084 21%  
POLY Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer 470 230 200 471 791 037 45%  
QIWI QIWI PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer 48 879 556 51 487 257 53% 57%
RASP PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares 703 191 442 703 271 727 12%  
ROLO PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares 3 000 100 000   5% 2%
RSTIP PJSC "Rosseti", Preferred shares 2 075 149 384   56% 53%
RTKM PJSC "Rostelecom", Ordinary shares 2 574 914 954   32% 29%
TGKD PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", Ordinary shares 1 912 495 577 759   17% 14%
TRNFP Transneft, Preferred shares 1 554 875   32% 37%
YNDX PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of a foreign issuer 293 527 656   96% 97%

From 19 June 2020, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
CNTL PJSC "Central Telegraph", Ordinary shares Broad Market Index
ISKJ PJSC "HSCI", Ordinary shares
KOGK PJSC "Korshynov Mining Plant", Ordinary shares
LIFE PJSC "Pharmsynthez", Ordinary shares
PMSB PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Ordinary shares
PMSBP PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Preferred shares
TGKN PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
WTCM PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Ordinary shares
WTCMP PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares
YKEN PJSC "Yakutskenergo", Ordinary shares
QIWI QIWI PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation) MOEX Russia Index, RTS Index
RSTI PJSC "ROSSETI", Ordinary shares


For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link