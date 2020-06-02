Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 19 June 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
The constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will remain unchanged. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" and depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index and MOEX 15 Index are presented by addition of Polymetal plc (ords) and exclusion of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ords).
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of deleting ordinary shares of PJSC "Rusolovo" and PJSC "KTC" and adding ordinary shares of PJSC "Organichesky sintez" and PJSC "Beluga Group".
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and PJSC "VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation" as well as depository receipts of Etalon Group plc will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "Beluga Group" (ords) will be added to the Consumer Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) will be included to the Oil and Gas Index and PJSC "Organichesky sintez" (ords) will complement the constituent list of the Chemicals Index.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange has classified PJSC "TMK" as belonging to Metals and mining sector and added the ordinary shares of the issuer the constituent list of the corresponding sectoral index.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC Magnit, PJSC Alrosa and PJSC Rusgidro were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Tatneft, PJSC Moscow Exchange and PJSC Aeroflot.
The constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index will remain unchanged.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.
Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|Broad Market Index
|PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", Ordinary shares PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares PJSC "KTC", Ordinary shares
|Blue Chip Index
|Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
|PJSC "NLMK", Ordinary shares
|SMID Index
|ETALON GROUP PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - The Bank of New York Mellon) PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares PJSC "VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation", Ordinary shares
|Oil and Gas Index
|PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares
|Metals and Mining Index
|PJSC "TMK", Ordinary shares
|Consumer goods and Services Index
|PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares
|Chemicals Index
|PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", Ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number
of shares
|New number
of shares
|Current
free-float
|New
free-float
|AKRN
|PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares
|40 534 000
|10%
|7%
|BELU
|PJSC "Beluga Group", Ordinary shares
|19 400 000
|18%
|KBTK
|PJSC "KTC", Ordinary shares
|99 258 355
|6%
|0%
|KZOS
|PJSC "Organichesky sintez", Ordinary shares
|1 785 114 000
|20%
|23%
|MTLR
|PJSC "Mechel", Ordinary shares
|416 270 745
|47%
|50%
|NKHP
|PJSC "Novorossiysk Grain Plant", Ordinary shares
|67 597 000
|16%
|14%
|PLZL
|PJSC "Polus", Ordinary shares
|133 561 119
|134 261 084
|21%
|POLY
|Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
|470 230 200
|471 791 037
|45%
|QIWI
|QIWI PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|48 879 556
|51 487 257
|53%
|57%
|RASP
|PJSC "Raspadskaya", Ordinary shares
|703 191 442
|703 271 727
|12%
|ROLO
|PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares
|3 000 100 000
|5%
|2%
|RSTIP
|PJSC "Rosseti", Preferred shares
|2 075 149 384
|56%
|53%
|RTKM
|PJSC "Rostelecom", Ordinary shares
|2 574 914 954
|32%
|29%
|TGKD
|PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", Ordinary shares
|1 912 495 577 759
|17%
|14%
|TRNFP
|Transneft, Preferred shares
|1 554 875
|32%
|37%
|YNDX
|PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of a foreign issuer
|293 527 656
|96%
|97%
From 19 June 2020, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|CNTL
|PJSC "Central Telegraph", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|ISKJ
|PJSC "HSCI", Ordinary shares
|KOGK
|PJSC "Korshynov Mining Plant", Ordinary shares
|LIFE
|PJSC "Pharmsynthez", Ordinary shares
|PMSB
|PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Ordinary shares
|PMSBP
|PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Preferred shares
|TGKN
|PJSC "TGC-14", Ordinary shares
|WTCM
|PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Ordinary shares
|WTCMP
|PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares
|YKEN
|PJSC "Yakutskenergo", Ordinary shares
|QIWI
|QIWI PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
|MOEX Russia Index, RTS Index
|RSTI
|PJSC "ROSSETI", Ordinary shares
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange