Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 19 June 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
The constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will remain unchanged.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" and depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of deleting ordinary shares of PJSC "Rusolovo" and PJSC "KTC" and adding ordinary shares of PJSC "Organichesky sintez" and PJSC "Beluga Group".
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of Polymetal plc (ords) and exclusion of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ords).
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and PJSC "VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation" as well as depository receipts of Etalon Group plc will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "Beluga Group" (ords) will be added to the Consumer Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) will be included to the Oil and Gas Index and PJSC "Organichesky sintez" (ords) will complement the constituent list of the Chemicals Index.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee Moscow Exchange has classified PJSC "TMK" as belonging to Metals and mining sector and added the ordinary shares of the issuer the constituent list of the corresponding sectoral index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|AKRN
|PJSC "Acron", Ordinary shares
|7%
|KBTK
|PJSC "KTC", Ordinary shares
|0%
|KZOS
|PJSC "Organichesky sintez", Ordinary shares
|23%
|MTLR
|PJSC "Mechel", Ordinary shares
|50%
|NKHP
|PJSC "Novorossiysk Grain Plant", Ordinary shares
|14%
|ROLO
|PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares
|2%
|RSTIP
|PJSC "Rosseti", Preferred shares
|53%
|RTKM
|PJSC "Rostelecom", Ordinary shares
|29%
|TGKD
|PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", Ordinary shares
|14%
|QIWI
|QIWI PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|57%
|YNDX
|PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of a foreign issuer
|97%