Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 March 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Depository receipts of Lenta ltd will be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of EN+ Group and depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding depository receipts of ETALON GROUP PLC and deleting PJSC "Seligdar" (prefs).
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of PJSC "Polyus" (ords) and exclusion of PJSC "Severstal" (ords). Depository receipts of EN+ Group will be replaced with ordinary shares of the issuer.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Acron" and PJSC "Pharmacy Chain 36.6" will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) and PJSC "TMK" (ords) will be excluded from the Oil and Gas Index.
The Committee recommended Moscow Exchange to launch a new sectorial index – Real Estate Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|AKRN
|PJSC Acron, Ordinary shares
|10%
|BELU
|Beluga Group, ordinary share
|18%
|DSKY
|PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares
|55%
|ETLN
|ETALON GROUP PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - The Bank of New York Mellon)
|62%
|LKOH
|PJSC "LUKOIL", Ordinary shares
|55%
|MOEX
|Moscow Exchange, Ordinary shares
|63%
|MTLR
|Mechel PAO, Ordinary shares
|47%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares
|10%
|NKNCP
|PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim", Preferred shares
|67%
|OGKB
|JSC "OGK-2", Ordinary shares
|19%
|ROLO
|PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares
|5%
|RSTIP
|PJSC "ROSSETI", Preferred shares
|56%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|10%
|UWGN
|PJSC "RPC UWC", Ordinary shares
|12%
|WTCMP
|JSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares
|40%