Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 28/02/2020

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 March 2020. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

Depository receipts of Lenta ltd will be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of EN+ Group and depository receipts of QIWI PLC are considered to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding depository receipts of ETALON GROUP PLC and deleting PJSC "Seligdar" (prefs).
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of PJSC "Polyus" (ords) and exclusion of PJSC "Severstal" (ords). Depository receipts of EN+ Group will be replaced with ordinary shares of the issuer.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Acron" and PJSC "Pharmacy Chain 36.6" will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) and PJSC "TMK" (ords) will be excluded from the Oil and Gas Index.

The Committee recommended Moscow Exchange to launch a new sectorial index – Real Estate Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
AKRN PJSC Acron, Ordinary shares 10%
BELU Beluga Group, ordinary share 18%
DSKY PJSC "Detsky mir", Ordinary shares 55%
ETLN ETALON GROUP PLC, DR (the issuer of depository receipts - The Bank of New York Mellon) 62%
LKOH PJSC "LUKOIL", Ordinary shares 55%
MOEX Moscow Exchange, Ordinary shares 63%
MTLR Mechel PAO, Ordinary shares 47%
MVID PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares 10%
NKNCP PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim", Preferred shares 67%
OGKB JSC "OGK-2", Ordinary shares 19%
ROLO PJSC "Rusolovo", Ordinary shares 5%
RSTIP PJSC "ROSSETI", Preferred shares 56%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 10%
UWGN PJSC "RPC UWC", Ordinary shares 12%
WTCMP JSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares 40%