Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced today the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 20 December, 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, however, ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" will be excluded from the indices. Depository receipts of Lenta ltd are considered to be removed from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and PJSC "Globaltruck Management" (ords) as well as TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer and deleting PJSC "GAZ" (ords) and PJSC "Khimprom" (prefs).
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft" will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Depository receipts of TCS Group Holding PLC will be added to the constituent list of Financials Index, as well as PJSC "Globaltruck Management" to the constituent list of Transportation Index.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC Moscow Exchange and preferred shares of Sberbank of Russia were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Surgutneftegas and shares of foreign issuer PLLC Yandex N.V. Ordinary shares of PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation" will be removed from the MOEX Innovation Index.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices were updated. Parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices will be changed while the constituent lists will be updated and will come into force since 27 January, 2020.
Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index,
RTS Index
|TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|PJSC "RussNeft", ordinary shares
|PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", ordinary shares
|PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works", ordinary shares
|PJSC "GAZ", ordinary shares
|TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|PJSC "Khimprom", preferred shares
|PJSC "Globaltruck Management", ordinary shares
|SMID Index
|PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares
|Consumer Index
|PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", ordinary shares
|Financials Index
|TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|Transportation Index
|PJSC "Globaltruck Management", ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|PJSC Surgutneftegas, ordinary shares
|PJSC Moscow Exchange, ordinary shares
|PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of foreign issuer
|Sberbank of Russia, preferred shares
|MOEX Innovation Index
|PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation", ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number
of shares
|New number
of shares
|Current
free-float
|New
free-float
|BELU
|PJSC Beluga Group, ordinary shares
|19 400 000
|26%
|21%
|CBOM
|PJSC Credit Bank of Moscow, ordinary shares
|27 079 709 866
|29 829 709 866
|18%
|20%
|ENPL
|IPJSC EN+ GROUP, depository receipts
|638 848 896
|13%
|10%
|FTRE
|PJSC "Financial group FUTURE", ordinary shares
|50 293 125
|10%
|2%
|KBTK
|PJSC "Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company", ordinary shares
|99 258 355
|34%
|6%
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", preferred shares
|249 337
|35%
|31%
|MRKY
|PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of South", ordinary shares
|69 039 057 177
|82 039 595 425
|35%
|29%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares
|179 768 227
|17%
|19%
|NLMK
|PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel", ordinary shares
|5 993 227 240
|16%
|19%
|PLZL
|PJSC "Polyus", ordinary shares
|133 561 119
|16%
|21%
|POLY
|Polymetal International plc, shares of foreign issuer
|470 183 404
|470 188 201
|45%
|PMSB
|PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", ordinary shares
|36 210 960
|7%
|RASP
|PJSC "Raspadskaya", ordinary shares
|703 191 442
|16%
|12%
|RAVN
|Raven Property Group Limited, shares of foreign issuer
|600 494 050
|489 727 591
|22%
|25%
|RNFT
|PJSC "RussNeft", ordinary shares
|294 120 000
|9%
|11%
|TCSG
|TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|119 291 268
|89%
|TGKD
|PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", ordinary shares
|1 912 495 577 759
|14%
|17%
|TNSE
|PJSC Group of companies "TNS energo", ordinary shares
|13 668 239
|4%
|1%
|WTCM
|JSC "World Trade Center Moscow", ordinary shares
|1 083 000 000
|8%
|7%
|YNDX
|PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of foreign issuer
|292 567 655
|292 597 655
|96%
From 20 December 2019, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|BELU
|PJSC Beluga Group, ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|MAGE
|PJSC "Magadanenergo", ordinary shares
|NKSH
|PJSC "Nizhnekamskshina", ordinary shares
|UNKL
|PJSC Southern Urals Nickel Plant, ordinary shares
|VRSB
|PJSC "TNS energo Voronezh", ordinary shares
|ISKJ
|PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", ordinary shares
|LIFE
|PJSC "Pharmsynthez", ordinary shares
|RUSP
|PJSC "Ruspolymet", ordinary shares
Under consideration to be removed from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|LNTA
|Lenta ltd, depository receipts
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", preferred shares
|Broad Market Index
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.