Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 02/12/2019

Moscow Exchange announced today the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 20 December, 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, however, ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" will be excluded from the indices. Depository receipts of Lenta ltd are considered to be removed from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and PJSC "Globaltruck Management" (ords) as well as TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer and deleting PJSC "GAZ" (ords) and PJSC "Khimprom" (prefs).

The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft" will be added to the SMID Index.

PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Depository receipts of TCS Group Holding PLC will be added to the constituent list of Financials Index, as well as PJSC "Globaltruck Management" to the constituent list of Transportation Index.

In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC Moscow Exchange and preferred shares of Sberbank of Russia were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Surgutneftegas and shares of foreign issuer PLLC Yandex N.V. Ordinary shares of PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation" will be removed from the MOEX Innovation Index.

The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices were updated. Parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices will be changed while the constituent lists will be updated and will come into force since 27 January, 2020.

Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

IndexIncludedExcluded
MOEX Russia Index,
RTS Index		 TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer PJSC "RussNeft", ordinary shares
PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", ordinary shares
PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares
Broad Market Index PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works", ordinary shares PJSC "GAZ", ordinary shares
TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer PJSC "Khimprom", preferred shares
PJSC "Globaltruck Management", ordinary shares  
SMID Index PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares  
Consumer Index PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", ordinary shares  
Financials Index TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer  
Transportation Index PJSC "Globaltruck Management", ordinary shares  
MOEX 10 Index PJSC Surgutneftegas, ordinary shares PJSC Moscow Exchange, ordinary shares
PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of foreign issuer Sberbank of Russia, preferred shares
MOEX Innovation Index   PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation", ordinary shares

Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

TickerIssuerCurrent number
of shares		New number
of shares		Current
free-float		New
free-float
BELU PJSC Beluga Group, ordinary shares 19 400 000   26% 21%
CBOM PJSC Credit Bank of Moscow, ordinary shares 27 079 709 866 29 829 709 866 18% 20%
ENPL IPJSC EN+ GROUP, depository receipts 638 848 896   13% 10%
FTRE PJSC "Financial group FUTURE", ordinary shares 50 293 125   10% 2%
KBTK PJSC "Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company", ordinary shares 99 258 355   34% 6%
KRKNP PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", preferred shares 249 337   35% 31%
MRKY PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of South", ordinary shares 69 039 057 177 82 039 595 425 35% 29%
MVID PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares 179 768 227   17% 19%
NLMK PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel", ordinary shares 5 993 227 240   16% 19%
PLZL PJSC "Polyus", ordinary shares 133 561 119   16% 21%
POLY Polymetal International plc, shares of foreign issuer 470 183 404 470 188 201 45%  
PMSB PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", ordinary shares 36 210 960     7%
RASP PJSC "Raspadskaya", ordinary shares 703 191 442   16% 12%
RAVN Raven Property Group Limited, shares of foreign issuer 600 494 050 489 727 591 22% 25%
RNFT PJSC "RussNeft", ordinary shares 294 120 000   9% 11%
TCSG TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer   119 291 268   89%
TGKD PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", ordinary shares 1 912 495 577 759   14% 17%
TNSE PJSC Group of companies "TNS energo", ordinary shares 13 668 239   4% 1%
WTCM JSC "World Trade Center Moscow", ordinary shares 1 083 000 000   8% 7%
YNDX PLLC Yandex N.V., shares of foreign issuer 292 567 655 292 597 655 96%  

From 20 December 2019, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
BELU PJSC Beluga Group, ordinary shares Broad Market Index
MAGE PJSC "Magadanenergo", ordinary shares
NKSH PJSC "Nizhnekamskshina", ordinary shares
UNKL PJSC Southern Urals Nickel Plant, ordinary shares
VRSB PJSC "TNS energo Voronezh", ordinary shares
ISKJ PJSC "Human Stem Cells Institute", ordinary shares
LIFE PJSC "Pharmsynthez", ordinary shares
RUSP PJSC "Ruspolymet", ordinary shares

Under consideration to be removed from Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
LNTA Lenta ltd, depository receipts MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", preferred shares Broad Market Index

