Revised List Of The MOEX Broad Market Index And RTS Broad Market Index Announced

In connection with the termination of trading in the preferred shares of Seligdar PJSC (code: SELGP, ISIN: RU000A0JS2J5), a new constituent list of the MOEX Broad Market Index and the RTS Broad Market Index will come into effect on January 13, 2022.
Date 12/01/2022
