Review Of The Madrid Stock Exchange General Index For The First Half Of 2024

The index will be composed by the same 111 stocks as before.

The Indice General de la Bolsa de Madrid (IGBM) Management Committee, during its ordinary index review meeting has decided that the Madrid Stock Exchange General Index (IGBM) and the Indice Total will consist of111 stocks in the first half of 2024.

The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin on December 29th, 2023, which can be accessed via this link.

ANNEXE:

IGBM INDEX NEW COMPOSITION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2024