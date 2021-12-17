Results Of Semi-Annual SET Index Series Review For First Half Of 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces the results of the semi-annual index review for SET50, SET100, sSET, SETCLMV, SETHD SETTHSI and SETWB indices for the period of the first half of 2022 (January 1 - June 30, 2022) as follows:
- SET50: three securities consisting of Asset World Corp pcl (AWC), Banpu pcl (BANPU) and Ngern Tid Lor pcl (TIDLOR) will be added as index constituents.
- SET100: ten securities consisting of Asset World Corp pcl (AWC), Bangkok Life Assurance pcl (BLA), Banpu Power pcl (BPP), Eastern Polymer Group pcl (EPG), Kerry Express (Thailand) pcl (KEX), Regional Container Lines pcl (RCL), Sansiri pcl (SIRI), Stark Corporation pcl (STARK), Ngern Tid Lor pcl (TIDLOR) and Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl (TTA) will be added as index constituents.
- sSET: 35 securities consisting of Asia Aviation pcl (AAV), Ai Energy pcl (AIE), Amata Vn pcl (AMATAV), Asian Phytoceuticals pcl (APCO), AQ Estate pcl (AQ), Assetwise pcl (ASW), BJC Heavy Industries pcl (BJCHI), Buriram Sugar pcl (BRR), Demco pcl (DEMCO), Don Muang Tollway pcl (DMT), G J Steel pcl (GJS), Ichitan Group pcl (ICHI), Interlink Communication pcl (ILINK), Interlink Telecom pcl (ITEL), Rojukiss International pcl (KISS), Lam Soon (Thailand) pcl (LST), Muramoto Electron (Thailand) pcl (METCO), MFEC pcl (MFEC), Muang Thai Insurance pcl (MTI), NSL Foods pcl (NSL), Pacific Pipe pcl (PAP), Prime Road Power pcl (PRIME), Prima Marine pcl (PRM), Ratchaphruek Hospital pcl (RPH), Successmore Being pcl (SCM), Srithai Superware pcl (SITHAI), SKY ICT pcl (SKY), Sunsweet pcl (SUN), Taokaenoi Food & Marketing pcl (TKN), TMT Steel pcl (TMT), Thai Optical Group pcl (TOG), Thai Plaspac pcl (TPAC), Univanich Palm Oil pcl (UVAN), Vanachai Group pcl (VNG) and Wow Factor pcl (W) will be added as index constituents.
- SETCLMV: three securities consisting of Amata Vn pcl (AMATAV), PTT Oil and Retail Business pcl (OR) and Vanachai Group pcl (VNG) will be added as index constituents.
- SETHD: three securities consisting of Banpu Power pcl (BPP), PTG Energy pcl (PTG) and Sansiri pcl (SIRI) will be added as index constituents.
- SETTHSI: 27 securities consisting of Amata Vn pcl (AMATAV), Asian Sea Corporation pcl (ASIAN), Asset World Corp pcl (AWC), BCPG pcl (BCPG), BG Container Glass pcl (BGC), Bangkok Life Assurance pcl (BLA), Com7 pcl (COM7), Central Retail Corporation pcl (CRC), Eastern Polymer Group pcl (EPG), Siam Global House pcl (GLOBAL), Gunkul Engineering pcl (GUNKUL), Interlink Telecom pcl (ITEL), Kerry Express (Thailand) pcl (KEX), Origin Property pcl (ORI), Osotspa pcl (OSP), Plan B Media pcl (PLANB), Praram 9 Hospital pcl (PR9), RS pcl (RS), Sabina pcl (SABINA), Saksiam Leasing pcl (SAK), SCG Packaging pcl (SCGP), SNC Former pcl (SNC), Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl (STGT), Ratchthani Leasing pcl (THANI), TMT Steel pcl (TMT), TQM Corporation pcl (TQM) and VGI pcl (VGI) will be added as index constituents.
- SETWB: two securities consisting of Bangkok Airways pcl (BA) and Kerry Express (Thailand) pcl (KEX) will be added as index constituents.
The SET index series are reviewed semi-annually using criteria stated in the SET index methodology guidelines. For this review, the data from the dates of December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021 are considered for the indices calculations.
For more details on the constituents, selection criteria and index methodology, please visit www.set.or.th.