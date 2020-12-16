Results Of Semi-Annual SET Index Series Review For First Half Of 2021

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces the results of the semi-annual index review for SET50, SET100, sSET, SETCLMV, SETHD SETTHSI and SETWB indices for the period of the first half of 2021 (January 1 - June 30) as follows:
- SET50: three securities consisting of Bangkok Commercial Asset Management pcl (BAM), COM7 pcl (COM7) and Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA) will be added as index constituents.
- SET100: four securities consisting of Bangkok Commercial Asset Management pcl (BAM), Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA), Jay Mart pcl (JMART) and MBK pcl (MBK) will be added as index constituents.
- sSET: 27 securities consisting of Asia Aviation pcl (AAV), A.J. Plast pcl (AJ), ALT Telecom pcl (ALT), Asian Sea Corporation pcl (ASIAN), The Erawan Grou pcl (ERW), Hwa Fong Rubber (Thailand) pcl (HFT), Interlink Communication pcl (ILINK), JCK International pcl (JCK), JKN Global Media pcl (JKN), The Lanna Resources pcl (LANNA), Nex Point pcl (NEX), Regional Container Lines pcl (RCL), Raimon Land pcl (RML), Starflex pcl (SFLEX), Singer Thailand pcl (SINGER), Sansiri pcl (SIRI), SIS Distribution (Thailand) pcl (SIS), SNC Former pcl (SNC), Sriracha Construction pcl (SRICHA), Thai Stanley Electric pcl (STANLY), SUSCO pcl (SUSCO), Thai Reinsurance pcl (THRE), T.K.S. Technologies pcl (TKS), Triton Holding Pcl (TRITN), Thai Wah pcl (TWPC), UAC Global pcl (UAC) and Wice Logistics pcl (WICE) will be added as index constituents.
- SETCLMV: three securities consisting of Central Retail Corporation pcl (CRC), Siam City Cement pcl (SCCC) and Thaicom pcl (THCOM) will be added as index constituents.
- SETHD: four securities consisting of BCPG pcl (BCPG), Gunkul Engineering pcl (GUNKUL), Kasikornbank pcl (KBANK) and MBK pcl (MBK) will be added as index constituents.
- SETTHSI: 16 securities consisting of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services pcl (BDMS), Berli Jucker pcl (BJC), CH. Karnchang pcl (CK), CK Power pcl (CKP), Diamond Building Products pcl (DRT), Hana Microelectronics pcl (HANA), Haad Thip pcl (HTC), Major Cineplex Group pcl (MAJOR), Somboon Advance Technology pcl (SAT), Siam City Cement pcl (SCCC), Sansiri pcl (SIRI), Synnex (Thailand) pcl (SYNEX), Thaicom pcl (THCOM), TOA Paint (Thailand) pcl (TOA), WHA Corporation pcl (WHA) and WHA Utilities And Power pcl (WHAUP) will be added as index constituents.
- SETWB: three securities consisting of Central Retail Corporation pcl (CRC), DOHOME pcl (DOHOME) and R&B Food Supply pcl (RBF) will be added as index constituents.
The SET index series are reviewed semi-annually using criteria stated in the SET index methodology guidelines. For this review, the data from the dates of December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020 are considered for the indices calculations.
For more details on the constituents, selection criteria and index methodology, please visit www.set.or.th.