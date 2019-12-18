Results Of Semi-Annual SET Index Series Review For First Half Of 2020

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces the results of the semi-annual index review for SET50, SET100, sSET, SETCLMV, SETHD SETTHSI and SETWB indices for the period of first half of 2020 (January 1 - June 30) as follows:
- SET50: One security: VGI pcl (VGI) will be added as index constituent.
- SET100: Five securities consisting of BG Container Glass pcl (BGC), STP&I pcl (STPI), Thonburi Healthcare Group pcl (THG), TQM Corporation pcl (TQM) and VGI pcl (VGI) will be added as index constituents.
- sSET: 15 securities consisting of Amanah Leasing pcl (AMANAH), Ananda Development pcl (ANAN), Bangkok Airways pcl (BA), Beauty Community pcl (BEAUTY), Diamond Building Products pcl (DRT), Eastern Printing pcl (EPCO), Lalin Property pcl (LALIN), The Platinum Group pcl (PLAT), Ratchaphruek Hospital pcl (RPH), Sabina pcl (SABINA), Samart Telecoms pcl (SAMTEL), Sansiri pcl (SIRI), Sahamitr Pressure Container pcl (SMPC), Thai Agro Energy pcl (TAE) and Zen Corporation Group (ZEN) will be added as index constituents.
- SETCLMV: No new securities will be added for this review.
- SETHD: Five securities consisting of BANPU pcl (BANPU), Bangkok Bank pcl (BBL), Delta Electronics (Thailand) pcl (DELTA), Indorama Ventures pcl (IVL) and PTT Exploration and Production pcl (PTTEP) will be added as index constituents.
- SETTHSI: 14 securities consisting of Asia Aviation pcl (AAV), Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services pcl (BAFS), BTS Group Holdings pcl (BTS), Diamond Building pcl (DRT), Global Green Chemicals pcl (GGC), Global Power Synergy pcl (GPSC), Gulf Energy Development pcl (GULF), Ichitan Group pcl (ICHI), Krung Thai Bank pcl (KTB), Krungthai Card pcl (KTC), Muangthai Capital pcl (MTC), Singha Estate pcl (S), Thaifoods Group pcl (TFG) and Thai Union Group pcl (TU)
- SETWB: Two securities consisting of Thaifoods Group pcl (TFG) and Taokaenoi Food & Marketing pcl (TKN) will be added as index constituents.
The SET index series are reviewed semi-annually using criteria stated in the SET index methodology guidelines. For this review, the data from the dates of December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019 are considered for indices calculations.
For more details on the constituents, selection criteria and index methodology, please visit www.set.or.th.