Results Of NZX Limited 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Date 18/04/2024

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • That the Board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2024 financial year.
  • That John McMahon (appointed by the Board as a director with effect from 12 May 2023), who retires and is eligible for election, be elected as a director of NZX Limited.
  • That Lindsay Wright, who retires and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited.
  • That the annual remuneration payable to directors of NZX Limited be set at $88,000 and the Chair’s annual remuneration be set at $166,000, with the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee to receive an annual fee of $15,000 and the Chairs of each of the Clearing, Human Resources & Remuneration, Clearing and Technology Committees to receive an annual fee of $10,000, all with effect from 1 July 2024.

 

Details of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are attached.

