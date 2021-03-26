 Skip to main Content
Response To The Covid-19 Pandemic: UK And US Experiences - Speech By Silvana Tenreyro, External Member Of The Monetary Policy Committee, Bank Of England, Given At The Macro And Monetary Policy Conference (Federal Reserve Bank Of San Francisco)

Date 26/03/2021

Silvana Tenreyro looks at what has been done in the UK to support the economy during the Covid crisis. And she compares it to what has happened in the US.

She talks about how each country has supported workers. And she asks what that might mean for the recovery.

Response to the Covid-19 pandemic: UK and US experiences

Accompanying slides

Silvana Tenreyro

Member of the Monetary Policy Committee

 

 