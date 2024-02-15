Request For UK Regulators To Publish An Update On Their Strategic Approach To AI: Secretary Of State Letters

The attached letters show correspondence between the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, alongside her counterparts from departments, and regulators involved in the oversight of AI .

The letters set out a request for an initial set of regulators to publish an update by 30 April 2024, outlining their strategic approach to AI and the steps they are taking in line with the expectations in the AI Regulation White Paper; this includes, but is not limited to, the main digital regulators forming the DRCF , along with key regulators responsible for healthcare, finance, education, and the enforcement of human rights.