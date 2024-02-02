Repeated Identity Theft: BaFin Warns Consumers About The Website heptagoninvestments.net

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is currently investigating the unknown operator of the website heptagoninvestments.net. The operator uses this website to offer financial and investment services without the required authorisation. The website is not operated by the British company Heptagon Capital LLP. This is a case of identity theft targeting the aforementioned company, which is registered with the British Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ). BaFin already issued a warning about the identical website heptagoninvesmtents.com on 19 January 2024.

Financial services may only be offered in Germany if the company providing these services has the necessary authorisation from BaFin to do this. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).