REMIT Forum 2021: ACER To Explore Enhanced Cooperation With Additional Partners

The 5th edition of the REMIT Forum, which has reunited more participants than ever before, has celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) with a series of events on 25, 26 and 28 October.
The first day, the Forum held an introductory webinar to the regulation followed by the plenary session, fostering a high-level political discussion among key stakeholders. On 26 and 28 October, the Forum provided special sessions on data and technology as well as on the ACER Guidance.
The Forum highlighted the importance of cooperation among all REMIT stakeholders and opportunities for ACER to enhance collaboration with other partners and institutions such as the European Securities and Markets Agency (ESMA) and the Energy Community Secretariat. Looking ahead, ACER is seen by the panellists as a data-driven Agency. The Forum outlined the future challenges of REMIT, such as facilitating decarbonisation in Europe, further evolvement to preserve trust in the markets by carefully balancing the proportionality between the administrative burdens and the security it produces for market participants, tax payers and consumers.
The Forum has attracted key energy players in the EU including representatives from the European Commission, National Regulatory Authorities for Energy, ministries, Transmission System Operators, consumer associations, organised market places and market participants.
