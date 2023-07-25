Remarks By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen At Bilateral Meeting With Minister Of Finance Of Jordan Mohamad Al-Ississ

It is a great pleasure to welcome Minister of Finance Al-Ississ, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Toukan, Central Bank Governor Sharkas and Ambassador Kawar to Treasury.

Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, and his father before, has been a close friend and ally of the United States for many years. When President Biden met the King, he reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support to Jordan as a key ally and a force for peace in the region.

Treasury also has a close partnership with Jordan, and I look forward to building on this today and discussing developments with the Jordanian economic team.

Like other countries, Jordan has been affected by the recent turbulence in the world, including global shocks like climate change and the food security crises caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Jordanian government has taken strong steps to address Jordan’s challenges, and to place it on the road to faster, more sustainable, and inclusive growth.

In this context, I want particularly to commend Jordan for the recent sixth review of its IMF program, which went smoothly and swiftly, on the basis of the strong reform measures Jordan has implemented.

I look forward to speaking with the delegation here today, to learn about their plans for moving Jordan forward.