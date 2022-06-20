Remarks By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen At A Bilateral Meeting With Canadian Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

I hope you know we deeply value our collaboration with Canada, a close ally and long term partner. The governments of President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau have common viewpoints and interests on many of the most pressing priorities affecting our national interests, as well as global stability and prosperity. When we work together, we are each more effective.

I look forward to putting in place arrangements that will make our supply chains more resilient and help keep costs down, and the importance of this has been made very clear to us recently in terms of impact on Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine. I know that we are going, I am looking forward to visiting MaRs discovery district. We are going to be visiting a Canadian company that I understand produces foams that are used in product from shoes to mattress in the United States. I think that is an example of the kind of the supply chains dependencies that work for us.

Of course, we will talk about Russia and Ukraine and our collaboration. It is important that we work together on sanctions that are really effective. I think we can also work together to boost production of energy that Europe and other countries very much need. But, over the medium term, I think the major challenges we have should remind us of the importance addressing climate change, effectively freeing us from dependence on geo-political countries that we have significant challenges. We appreciate what Canada has done on climate change and commend you there.

Let me stop there. It is a pleasure to be here. We have such close collaboration and I hope our visit serves the people well.