Regulators Welcome The European Commission’s Trans-European Networks For Energy (TEN-E) Proposals But See Scope For Further Improvement For Energy Network Development

- Regulators welcome the new focus on sustainability and the Green Deal
- Room to further improve the TEN-E process and regulatory oversight
Delivering on the objectives of the Energy Union and of the Green Deal requires major investments in energy networks. Tackling the infrastructure needs in an increasingly integrated European energy system is complex and requires proper regulatory scrutiny to safeguard the public interest.
The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) welcome the Commission’s efforts to modernise the current framework (called “TEN-E”) with a new focus on sustainability in the European Commission’s revised TEN-E Regulation proposals, but the process needs to be robust and proper regulatory scrutiny assured.
