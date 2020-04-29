RegTech Alliance To Take The Fight To Fraudsters And Money Launderers - ComplyAdvantage Are The Latest Provider To Add To The Kompli-QED Remote Corporate Onboarding Platform

Leading RegTech companies, Kompli-Global and ComplyAdvantage have entered into a strategic partnership to take the fight to fraudsters and money launderers.
Kompli-Global has just launched the most comprehensive remote corporate onboarding platform called Kompli-QED™ that offers the powerful combination of its own unique proprietary solutions alongside services from best in class third party providers.
Jane Jee, CEO of Kompli-Global, explained: “ComplyAdvantage significantly enhances the platform with real time Sanctions and PEP screening against global enforcement watchlists. This is a tremendous advantage as increasingly criminals get to know the frequency with which static databases are updated and look to exploit the time lag in updating them. ComplyAdvantage also shares our approach to letting Augmented Intelligence (AI) do the heavy lifting.”
She added: “It is recognised that there is an increasing amount of data that, if interrogated and analysed appropriately, can thwart criminal intent. It is not feasible to access and interrogate this data manually, as the cost would be prohibitive and a single case could take an analyst days to complete.”
“We are excited to be strengthening our partnership with Kompli-Global as this alliance recognises the need for automation. ComplyAdvantage have adopted modern technology to provide richer insight from accurate real time data thanks to our consolidated profiles of Sanctions, PEPs and our Adverse Media solution.” says ComplyAdvantage Founder and CEO, Charles Delingpole.
The Kompli-QED platform has been built by analysts for analysts and our partnership with ComplyAdvantage is bad news for both existing and potential fraudsters and money launderers.
To find out more about Kompli-QED, and about Kompli-Global’s suite of customer due diligence technologies, visit: www.kompli-global.com