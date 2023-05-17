Reglex: What's Next For AI Regulation In The UK?

On 29 March 2023, the UK Government published a white paper detailing it’s ‘pro-innovation approach to AI regulation’ (the ‘White Paper’).

The White Paper will be of interest to anyone developing, using or considering using AI tools in the near future – not least because AI use is ubiquitous and therefore impacts all industries.

We will be responding to the White Paper ahead of the consultation window closing. We are therefore interested in hearing your comments and concerns on the Government’s proposed approach.

Whilst the EU has so far taken the lead with new regulation to try to deal with the challenges AI presents (we are expecting the EU AI Act and related legislation to be published in final form in the very near future), the UK confirmed that it intends to take an entirely different approach.

