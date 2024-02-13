Registrations Are Open For The ACER-CEER Webinar On Gas Storage Regulation (12 March 2024)

ACER and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) invite you to a webinar where a two-part consultancy study on the impact of the EU and national gas storage regulations will be presented. The webinar will also offer insights into the ongoing implementation of the EU gas storage Regulation EU 2022/1032.

When?

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, from 10:00 to 11:15 CET, online

What is it about?

Gas storage is vital for supplying 25-30% of the EU’s winter gas demand and plays a key role in the security of gas supply. The increasing importance of well-filled gas storage facilities was highlighted by the recent energy crisis, helping to mitigate potential gas supply disruptions.

The EU gas storage Regulation introduces storage filling targets and burden sharing mechanisms. It requires underground storage facilities to be filled to at least 80% of capacity before the winter of 2022/2023, and to 90% before the following winter periods.

The aim of the study was to analyse the measures adopted by Member States to strengthen the use of underground storage facilities in the EU and their contribution to the objectives of the EU gas storage Regulation.

ACER and CEER commissioned VIS Economic & Energy Consultants to conduct two studies on this topic. The first part of the study (published in October 2023) focused on collecting and assessing storage measures recently applied by EU Member States, while the second part (to be published shortly before the webinar in early March) assesses storage arrangements in Member States without gas storage and discusses best practices in the design of storage measures and recommendations for improving storage filling measures.

In addition, the European Commission will present its ongoing work related to the implementation of the EU gas storage Regulation.

