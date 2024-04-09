Registrations Are Open For The ACER And European Commission Workshop: REMIT II Implementation (11 June 2024)

ACER and the European Commission Directorate General for Energy (DG ENER) are organising an online workshop to discuss the implementation of REMIT II (amended Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency).

When?

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, from 09:00 to 15:30 CET, online

What is it about?

Throughout 2021 and 2022, energy prices in Europe soared due to reduced gas supplies, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a spike in demand from the post-COVID-19 global economic recovery.

To ensure the REMIT Regulation keeps pace with evolving market dynamics, the European Commission launched a legislative proposal in March 2023 for its amendment. A year later, in March 2024, the European Parliament and the Council adopted the new REMIT II.

The new regulation aims to enhance market transparency and consumer protection by aligning more closely with EU financial market rules. Additionally, it gives ACER enhanced supervisory role.

What are the workshop’s key objectives?

This joint workshop by ACER and the European Commission aims to:

present the implementation steps related to REMIT II;

provide stakeholders with insights into the upcoming changes;

address questions and concerns raised throughout the drafting phase of the new regulation;

encourage stakeholders’ active involvement in both the implementation of REMIT II and in the creation of ACER guidance documents.

This event replaces the traditional annual ACER REMIT Forum.

What are the next steps?

The revised regulation will be signed and published in the EU’s Official Journal and will enter into force 20 days later.

ACER and the European Commission will use the insights from the workshop to inform the creation of key guidance documents on the revised REMIT Regulation.

