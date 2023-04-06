Registration Opens For The SEC’s 42nd Annual Small Business Forum To Impact Capital Raising Policy

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation has opened registration for the SEC’s 42nd Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation, which will take place April 24-27. The virtual forum will run each day from 1-2:30 p.m. ET and will feature speakers, including SEC Commissioners, with in-depth knowledge of the issues facing small businesses and their investors. Sessions will focus on the following topics:

Monday, April 24: Exploring the Early-Stage Landscape: Trends and Strategies in Capital Raising

Tuesday, April 25: Building Entrepreneurial Ecosystems: Laying the Groundwork to Support Small Businesses and Their Investors

Wednesday, April 26: Investing in Small Business: Successes and Challenges Facing Smaller Funds

Thursday, April 27: Accessing the Public Markets: Becoming and Staying a Public Reporting Company

The forum provides a unique opportunity for members of the public and private sectors to discuss, develop, and improve policy recommendations on capital raising for small businesses. At the end of each day’s session, participants will have the opportunity to prioritize policy recommendations that will be included in a report for the Commission and Congress. Members of the public who wish to participate in the live discussion and vote on policy recommendations can register here. Alternatively, members of the public that do not wish to participate in the discussion or vote on the policy recommendations can watch the broadcast live each day on SEC.gov without registering. The public is invited to submit policy ideas in advance to smallbusiness@sec.gov.

The 2022 Forum Report summarizing last year’s forum proceedings and the recommendations of participants was released on July 28, 2022.