Registration Open For US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Symposium On The Tokenization Of Real-World Assets And Liabilities

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced that registration is open for its symposium on the tokenization of real-world assets and liabilities on February 8, 2024, at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The symposium will include panel discussions among thought leaders, academics, community groups, and the banking industry on tokenization and is open to the public for in-person or virtual attendance.

The symposium will feature opening remarks from Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu and keynote remarks from Hyun Song Shin, Economic Adviser and Head of Research at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The symposium will also include moderated panel discussions to explore the legal foundations for digital asset tokens, tokenization use cases, and risk management and control considerations. There will also be a panel discussion of academic papers on tokenization.

Registration is required for in-person attendance at the symposium and is open until January 22, 2024, or until full, whichever occurs first. For security reasons, attendees will be subject to screening and must present a valid government-issued identification to enter the building. The symposium will also be livestreamed.

The symposium agenda and information about how to register are accessible here. The link to the livestream will be available here no later than February 8, 2024.

