Registration Open For CFTC, Kansas State University’s AgCon2020 - CFTC, K-State Partner For Third Annual Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University today announced that registration is open for the third annual Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference (AgCon2020). First held in 2017, the conference is scheduled for April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kansas. Register for AgCon2020 HERE.
Featured panels planned for this year’s conference include discussions on managing risk in the face of disasters; differentiating between manipulative conduct and legitimate market activity; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR and other alternative reference rates; long-term trends in grain and oilseed futures position; and how the landscape change for futures commission merchants is shaping agricultural risk management.
A full AgCon2020 agenda will be available in March.
The conference will coincide with an open meeting of the Commission on March 31, 2020 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City—the first open meeting held by the CFTC outside of Washington, D.C. Additional details about this meeting will be announced in the coming weeks.