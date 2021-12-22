 Skip to main Content
Registration Open For ACER Workshop On The Long Term Flow-Based Capacity Calculation And Allocation (27 January 2021)

Date 22/12/2021

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) will organise a public workshop on the flow-based capacity calculation and allocation processes and methodologies in the Core and Nordic Capacity Calculation Regions (CCR) on Thursday, 27th January 2022.


The aim of the workshop is to improve understanding and coordination among stakeholders on what to expect with the first-time implementation of the flow-based approach at the yearly and monthly auctions of cross-zonal transmission capacities.

Find out more and register here