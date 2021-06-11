Registration Open For ACER Webinar On The High-Level Approach To Identify Alternative Bidding Zone Configurations For A More Efficient Energy Market (24 June 2020)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) opens registration today for an online webinar on 24 June 2021 to present the high-level approach that ACER intends to follow for the definition of alternative bidding zone configurations to be considered in the bidding zone review process, according to the EU Regulation on the Internal Market for Electricity.
Bidding zones are the largest geographical areas within which market participants are able to exchange energy without capacity allocation and shall be designed in such a way as to maximise economic efficiency and to maximise cross-zonal trading opportunities, while maintaining security of supply.